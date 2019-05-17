Sandra Kay (Werner) Adkins 1946 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Sandra Kay (Werner) Adkins ,73, of Lincoln, IL, passed away on May 16, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Sandra was born on February 2, 1946 in Springfield, IL; daughter of Robert G. and Betty J. Werner.

Sandra was the longtime manager of the Lincoln Dairy Queen in Lincoln, IL. she mentored and helped mold over 170 young men and women into adulthood in 18 years.

Her hobbies included traveling anywhere and everywhere and she was always on the go. She especially enjoyed watching her grandsons and visiting her children and family members, including her last trip this month to Florida with her family and friends, where she watched her grandsons play in the sand and enjoyed the sun, waves and fresh air one last time.

Sandra was a member and attended Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

Ms. Adkins was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her three children: Christopher Alan (Nicole) Adkins of Aurora, IL, Cynthia Annette (Michael) Haggitt of Chatham, IL, and Courtney Ann (Brian "Hap") Evans of Athens, IL; two grandsons: Lucas James Evans and Logan Christopher Evans of Athens, IL; her fiancé: Tom Etherton of Lincoln, IL; three brothers: Steven R. (Carol) Werner of Chandler, AZ, Scott A. (Mona) Werner of Lincoln, IL, and Stanton W. Werner of Aurora, IL; also several nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Services to celebrate Sandra's life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL, 205 Pulaski Street Lincoln, IL 62656, with Rev. Mark Thompson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Lincoln, IL. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 17 to May 20, 2019