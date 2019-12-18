Home

Sandra Raye Buffington

Sandra Raye Buffington Obituary
Sandra Raye Buffington 1937 - 2019
Sullivan, IL—Sandra Raye Buffington, 82, of Sullivan, IL, passed away December 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Sandra was born November 5, 1937 in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of John Wesley Butler Sr. and Mary Ella Riggins. She married Delmar Buffington. They later divorced.
She retired from CIEDC Head Start. Sandra enjoyed Bingo.
Surviving are, long time partner Wayne Mayer; her children: John Buffington, Ellie Lee, Charlie Buffington, and Robert Buffington; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; step-children Tina Mayer and Monica Mayer; and twin sister Sonja Murthum.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Ed Buffington, 3 brothers, and 5 sisters.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the family or to the donor's choice.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
