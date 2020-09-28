Sarajane "Sallie" Marcotte 1941 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Sarajane "Sallie" Marcotte, 79, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Richard L. Owens Hospice House in Peoria.
All services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lincoln. CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings will be followed. The Rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jeffrey G. Laible officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.LoganCountyCatholic.org
.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lincoln.
Sarajane "Sallie" Aten was born on May 18, 1941, in Peoria, the daughter of Francis Burl and Mildred L. Hawkins Aten. She was united in marriage with William E. "Bill" Marcotte on August 30, 1969, in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are her children: Richard (Jan) Marcotte and Staci Collins; five grandchildren: Chase, Mason, Eli, and Evan Collins, and Tina Marcotte; one sister: Paula Sue Thompson, and one stepbrother: Tony (Beth) Morgenthau.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather: Edwin F. Morgenthau, and two brothers-in-law: John Thompson and Jerry Marcotte.
Salie graduated from Peoria Manual High School in Peoria in 1959.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Lincoln and the Lincoln Emblem Club. In her younger years, Sallie was a Professional Baton Twirler. She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking family dinners during the holidays and spending time with her little black dog "Mr. Gibbs".
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Interior Renovation Fund, Humane Society of Logan County, or Richard L. Owens Hospice House in Peoria.
Peasley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.