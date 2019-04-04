|
Scott R. Eimer 1963 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Scott R. Eimer, 56, of Lincoln passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev Edward Ohm officiating.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 7, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln. A Rosary Service will be held on Monday evening at 4:30 p.m. prior to the visitation at funeral home.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lincoln.
Scott Robert Eimer was born on January 1, 1963, in Lincoln the son of Thomas Eugene and LeAnna Mae Wyland Eimer.
He is survived by his father; his siblings, Craig (Lidia) Eimer, Kathy(Robert) Kemp, Michael Eimer and Charlotte Baldwin. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Scott was preceded in death by mother; and step mother, Margaret A. Eimer.
He was an avid Cubs fan.
Memorials may be made to Lawrence Place for activities, Carroll School, or Holy Family Church.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019