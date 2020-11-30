Sharon Hurt 1941 - 2020
Cornland, IL—Sharon Hurt, 79, of Cornland, went to be with her husband and children in passing on November 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
She leaves behind her children, Candy King (David), Howard "Peewee" Hurt (Angie), Ralph Hurt (Beckie), Kimberly Ferguson, the grandson she raised as her own, Kevin Bruce (Heather); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, and her special niece, Debra Lynch.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Howard Hurt Sr., daughter, Sherry Hurt (Jimmy), son, Virgil "Squeak" Hurt and her beloved cat, Buford.
She loved working puzzles, playing cards, going to Walmart and planting flowers.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to: The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and American Heart Association
.