Sherry L. Hurt Lowman
Sherry L. Hurt Lowman 1957 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Sherry L. Hurt Lowman, 62, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
She was born December 12, 1957, to Howard and Sharon (Tinkham) Hurt. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard; brother, Virgil Hurt; her fur baby of 15 years, Pookie; and her beloved donkey, Festus.
Sherry loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her faithful companion of 24 years, Jimmy Luv Houser; children, Kevin (Heather) Bruce and Tarajo Lowman; grandchildren, Hailey, Kylie, Kay, Liam, Cierra and Alyssia; great-grandson, Jace; mother, Sharon Hurt; siblings, Candy King, Kim Ferguson, Howard Hurt, Jr. and Ralph Hurt; special cousin, Debbie Lynch; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Sherry's request, no services will be held.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
