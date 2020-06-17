Shirley C. Folkes 1935 - 2020
Elkhart, IL—Shirley C. Folkes, 85, of Elkhart, passed away June 13, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at New Union Cemetery, Lincoln. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Shirley was born February 3, 1935 in Washington, IL., the daughter of Rudolph and Stella (Hess) Oetzel. She married Welby Folkes on February 21, 1960. She was formerly employed at the A&P in Washington, IL and in Lincoln, IL. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and farming with her husband.
Surviving are her husband Welby Folkes, son Dan (Ana) Folkes, and grandchildren Charlie, Ashley and Alex Folkes.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Harlan Oetzel and sister Doris Grove.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Elkhart Christian Church.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.