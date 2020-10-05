Shirley R. Bartelmay 1934 - 2020

Peoria, IL—Shirley R. Bartelmay, 86, of Lincoln passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Generations Healthcare, in Peoria, IL.

Shirley was born on July 8, 1934. The daughter of Fred and Audrey (Montgomery) Hamburg. She married Franklin L. "Jack" Bartelmay Sr. on April 16, 1964 in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2013.

Shirley is survived by her children, Franklin L. Bartelmay Jr., Tamera (Brian) Klink, and Toni (Greg Purviance) Gibbs; her former daughter-in-law, Denise Bartelmay; her grandchildren, Jeff (Lindsey) Klink, Kari (Luke) Jajtner, Kristi (Matt) Hensel, John (Samantha) Klink, Ragan (Michael) Thrasher, Lauren (Scott) Campbell, Andrea (Joel) Rieker, Nicole (Tim Price) Bartelmay, and Nathan (Kayla Buss) Bartelmay; and her eight great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; and her brother, Don.

Shirley owned and operated Bartelmay Accounting for many years. Shirley had a passion for promoting local efforts relating to Lincoln and Logan County. She was instrumental in staffing volunteers so the Postville Courthouse in Lincoln could remain open. She also coordinated several special events promoting Postville with the Illinois Department of Historic Preservation. She was an active member of the Logan County Tourism Bureau; The Lincoln Historic Homes and Buildings Commission, The Abraham Lincoln Birthday Bi-Centennial Commission for the city of Lincoln, The Emblem Club of Lincoln and Elks Post 914. Shirley was active in the Lincoln-Logan Chamber of Commerce as a Chamber Ambassador and was the first woman director of the Chamber board. She was a member of Zonta Club for over 25 years and served as the treasurer for the Abraham Lincoln Tourism Bureau of Logan County, the Lincoln Emblem Club and the Route 66 Heritage Foundation of Logan County.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:00-11:00am at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. An immediate procession from Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln to Zion Cemetery in Lincoln, IL will follow the visitation for a graveside service. Memorial donations may be made in Shirley's name to Postville Courthouse.



