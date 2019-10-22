The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
Stanley Anderson Obituary
Stanley Anderson 1947 - 2019
Elkhart, IL—ELKHART-Stanley Lynn "Stan" Anderson ,72, of Elkhart died on Monday October 21, 2019 at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln surrounded by his loving family.
Stan was born on February 19, 1947 in Springfield to James and Edith Van Fossan Anderson. They proceeded him in death, in addition to his brother Steven. Stan and Angela Lee were married on June 22, 1968 in Elkhart.
Stan was a member of Elkhart Christian Church. He retired from the State of Illinois and Logan County Paramedics. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Fighting Illini sports fan. After retirement he spent many hours building and working on his hobby of model trains.
He was a family man who loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports and school events.
Stan is survived by his wife Angela and their children Tammi (Kenny) Fitzgerald, Stanley, Christopher, and Allison. His grandchildren are Kelsey and Haley Fitzgerald, Taylor (Zacch) Jason, Lauren and Callie Anderson, Jaelyn and Keigan Anderson and Jett Winebrinner. Great grandchildren are Oaklynn and Cooper Jason.
Services for Stan will be 11:00 a.m. Monday October 28, 2019 at Elkhart Christian Church with Stacy Popejoy officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday October 27, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Memorials may be made in Stan's name to the Elkhart Christian Church Building Fund.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
