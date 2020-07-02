Stella Pevsner 1921 - 2020

Albuquerque, NM—Stella Pevsner, award-winning children's book author, passed away at her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 11, 2020. She was born in Lincoln, Illinois on October 4, 1921. Her parents were John H. and Louise M. Donath, life-long Lincoln residents.

Stella's interest in writing began at Lincoln High School where she wrote a humor column for the school newspaper, The Railsplitter. After college at Illinois State and teaching in a one-room school, Stella moved to Chicago where she began a career in advertising and writing copy for several agencies.

After marriage and four children, Stella, at the urging of her young children, began writing children's books. She had her first book "Break a Leg" published in 1969. Nineteen more books would follow. Many received awards, including the Golden Kite Award in 1978 for "And You Give Me a Pain, Elaine" and the Carl Sandburg Literary Award in 1980 for "Cute is a Four-Letter Word". Stella humorously molded her stories around realistic situations that rang true. She also tackled a more somber topic, teen suicide, in her book "How Could You Do It, Diane?". This book was selected as one of the best books of 1989 for young adults by the American Library Association. Stella was named the Illinois Childrens Book Author of the Year in 1987.

As a volunteer in the Chicago-area for over 25 years, Stella was an officer of the Society of Midland Authors, active in the provision of Village Theatre plays and a tutor at Literacy Chicago.

An ardent traveler, Stella visited most European countries, Egypt, China, Japan, Russia and many others. She knew, even in second grade, that she had to see other lands. She had that "Auntie Mame" desire to "open a new window, open a new door, travel a new highway that's never been traveled before".

Stella is survived by her daugher Marian, two sons, Charles and Stuart, three grandsons and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Leo Pevsner, her daughter Barbara, three brothers, John, Carl and Donald Donath, and two sisters Josephine (Myron) Wolf and Florence (Fred) Wolf.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store