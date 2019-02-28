|
|
Stephanie Lynn Billings 1953 - 2019
Atlanta, IL—Stephanie Lynn Billings, 65, of Atlanta, passed away February 22, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. There will be no services at this time.
Stephanie was born September 15, 1953, in Lincoln, the daughter of Everett and Ruby (Marten) Billings. She was formerly employed as a waitress at Nears Corner Café in Emden and in housekeeping and laundry at The Christian Village. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her nieces and great nephews and niece. She enjoyed music and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
Surviving are her brother, Stuart Billings; sister in law, Rita Billings; nieces, Lori (Matt)Mason and Michelle (Richard) Traviolia; and great nephews, Lucas and Mitchell Mason and Otto, Oskar, and Opal Traviolia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven Billings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Atlanta Fire & Rescue.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019