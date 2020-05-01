|
Steven E. "Steve" Leesman 1961 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Steven E. "Steve" Leesman, 58, of Lincoln, passed away April 28, 2020 at his home.
Private family services will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Steve was born November 25, 1961, the son of Gerald "Jerry" Leesman and Betty (Howle) Leesman.
He was formerly employed at Wal Mart. Steve was a bass guitar player in the band Tristan Paul and made a CD with the band. He loved cars, especially his gold Trans Am and loved his cocker spaniel dogs.
Surviving are his parents, daughter Samantha Leesman, sister Cathy (Brett) Rigg, nephews: Jesse (Amy) Rigg and Hunter Rigg, great nephew Dean Rigg, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorial donations may be made to his daughter Samantha Leesman.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 1 to May 4, 2020