Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
620 Pulaski
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-2638
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Leesman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven E. "Steve" Leesman


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven E. "Steve" Leesman Obituary
Steven E. "Steve" Leesman 1961 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Steven E. "Steve" Leesman, 58, of Lincoln, passed away April 28, 2020 at his home.
Private family services will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Steve was born November 25, 1961, the son of Gerald "Jerry" Leesman and Betty (Howle) Leesman.
He was formerly employed at Wal Mart. Steve was a bass guitar player in the band Tristan Paul and made a CD with the band. He loved cars, especially his gold Trans Am and loved his cocker spaniel dogs.
Surviving are his parents, daughter Samantha Leesman, sister Cathy (Brett) Rigg, nephews: Jesse (Amy) Rigg and Hunter Rigg, great nephew Dean Rigg, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorial donations may be made to his daughter Samantha Leesman.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 1 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -