Steven Schreiber 1943 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—It is with sadness that the family of Steven Kurt Schreiber announces his passing on April 12, 2020, after an unexpected cancer diagnosis. That sadness in his loss is comforted by the knowledge that Steve's resurrection came as we celebrated Easter morning.
Steve was born February 10, 1943, in Lincoln, the son of Kurt Carl Schreiber and Mary Eloise (Baker) Schreiber, both of whom preceded him in death. He married his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Elizabeth Yeates, also of Lincoln, on September 14, 1962, in Roanoke, IL; she survives. Also surviving Steve are his four daughters, Rebecca Lyn Schreiber of Naperville, IL; Jessica Lee (Steven) Hayes of Mount Pulaski, IL; Jennifer Gretchen (Christopher) Herzog, of Lincoln, IL; and Carrie Victoria (Jay) Verner of Lindenhurst, IL. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Elizabeth Anne Herzog of Middletown, IL; Ian Kurt Herzog of Newport News, VA; Alecsandria Nicole Hayes and Skylar Quinn Hayes of Mount Pulaski, IL; and Vivian Elizabeth Verner and Eliot James Verner of Lindenhurst, IL. Other survivors include a sister-in-law, Joelyn Kelly, and two brothers-in-law, Tim Kelly and John Yeates and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Christine Yeates and Marilyn Weingarz, and a brother-in-law, Joseph Weingarz.
Steve attended Elkhart and Lincoln schools, graduating from Lincoln Community High School in 1961, where he participated in student government, sports, and theatre. He continued schooling at Knox College in Galesburg, IL, where he earned a BA in theatre. After graduation, Steve began a career in manufacturing engineering and management in Sycamore, IL, Libertyville, IL, Chicago, IL, Belvidere, IL, Morton, IL, and Malta, OH. When he returned to Lincoln, Steve joined management positions with what is now CVS Pharmacy, retiring in 2002. After his retirement, Steve became an Adjunct Instructor at Lincoln College, teaching theatre and speech classes and becoming a part of the theatre production team at the college as well.
Steve was a former member of Lincoln Kiwanis Club, Master Gardeners, Lincoln's Civil Service Commission, and the American Cichlid Association. His current memberships included Immanuel Lutheran Church and Lincoln Community Theatre, continuing his lifelong passion for acting, directing, and set design. He was an avid stamp collector, a fresh-water fish breeder, and a long-time stalwart Cubs baseball and Illini basketball fan. With all of these activities, Steve's most favorite role as patriarch of the Schreiber clan continued to be husband to his high-school sweetheart, Dad to his four beloved daughters, who lit up his life, and Papa to his cherished grandchildren, who stole his heart.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when the world allows again. Memorial donations may be made in Steve's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lincoln Community Theatre, or Memorial Home Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020