Suzann Lolling 1950 - 2019
Gilbert, AZ—Suzann Lolling, 68, of Gilbert, AZ, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Scottsdale AZ.
Suzann was born August 30, 1950, in Lincoln IL to Clarence W. "Jim" and Charlene (Petersen) Schrader. She married Michael B. Lolling on July 10, 1971, in Lincoln. He preceded her in death on April 13, 1990.
Suzann is survived by her son, Shawn M. Lolling (Lindsay) of Gilbert, AZ; granddaughter Delaney Lolling, Queen Creek AZ; sister Roseann (David) Coers, New Holland, and brother Dennis (Marcia) Schrader, Lincoln.
Suzann retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Springfield, as a negotiator. She was formerly employed as Shipping Superintendent at MII, Inc, Lincoln.
Suzann was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Lincoln, and its Ladies Aid Society. She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Lincoln Unit 263. She was also a volunteer at the Oasis before her illness.
A celebration of life gathering for friends and family will be held at the fellowship hall at Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL on June 29th, 2019 at 11:30am. Food will be provided.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Auxiliary Nurses Scholarship Program, c/o ALA Dept of IL, PO Box 1426, Bloomington, IL 61702-1426
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 21 to June 25, 2019