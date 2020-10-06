Terry W. "Grandpa" "The Legend" Renfro 1944 - 2020

Decatur, IL—Terry W. "Grandpa" " The Legend" Renfro, 76, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Services for Mr. Renfro will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Peasley Funeral Home with Mr. Ron Otto officiating. Burial will be in the Irish Grove Cemetery in Middletown.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service.

Terry W. Renfro was born on March 15, 1944, in Lincoln, the son of James Edward and Arvena Ellegood Renfro.

He is survived by his children: Terri (Mike) Virgil, Lisa (Dale) Nelson, Cindy (Kurt) Wendlandt, Michelle Bonaparte, and Jeffrey "Jay" Renfro; his grandchildren: Misty, Andrea, Nicholas, Tiffany, Emily, Evan, Alica, Dillon, Leah, Bria, Kelsey, Darian, Derek, and Jacob; eighteen great-grandchildren; one granddog "Huntlee;" one sister: Kay Ware; four brothers: twin brother Gary, and Frank, John, and Dave Renfro.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: John James Renfro; granddaughter: Andrea Virgil, great-granddaughter: Paisleigh Leslie; and two sisters: Janet Castleman and Judy Poggi.

Terry graduated from the Middletown High School in 1962. He retired from Caterpillar, Inc. from the shipping department. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed racing cars and was inducted into the Jacksonville Speedway Hall of Fame. He also was an avid Cubs fan.

Memorials may be made to the America Heart Association.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home.



