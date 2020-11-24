1/1
Thelma Briggs
Thelma Briggs 1921 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Thelma Briggs, 99, passed November 21, 2020 at Christian Village, Lincoln IL. She was born on May 10, 1921 in Winona Lake, IN. to Arthur Goldwin and Martha Adeline (Himes) Whiteleather.
She married George Smith Briggs on November 8, 1947 in Effingham, IL after they met while attending Eastern Illinois University as music majors. They truly shared life living in Edwardsville, Peoria, and Lombard, IL before moving to the Christian Village 2001, Thelma living there over 15 years after George's death in 2005. Brothers preceding her were George Estill Whiteleather & Dr. Elvan Whiteleather. Thelma is survived by sisters-in law Jean Whiteleather, Laguna Woods, CA; Ruth Briggs Bunch, Charleston, IL; Margaret Briggs Metheny, Farmington, NM., and LeAlice and brother-in-law Max Briggs, Lombard, IL.
Thelma was a devoted child of God and served others in many ways during her life. She was Music teacher, Art teacher, homemaker, and substitute teacher before teaching 2nd grade for many years. She loved singing, cooking and baking and was an accomplished tailor and quilter. She was delighted to be with her family.
She is survived by daughter Beth Green and Robert, Lincoln, IL; son, Timothy and Susan Briggs of Loveland, CO and grandsons, Joel & Michelle Green, Lincoln, and Ross & Jena Green, Washington, IL; great grandchildren, Sloan, Mazie, Rafe, Brynley and Brecklyn Green.
The family service is Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with Rev. Adam Quine is planned by Holland, Barry and Bennett Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston, IL
Memorials may be made in her honor to her church: First Presbyterian Church, 301 North Pekin Street, Lincoln, IL 62656.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
