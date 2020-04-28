|
|
Thomas Alvin Schmidt 1938 - 2020
Hartsburg, IL—Thomas Alvin Schmidt Sr., 82, of Hartsburg, passed away April 27, 2020 at his home.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Thomas was born January 15, 1938 in Lincoln, IL., the son of Alvin C. Schmidt and Louise (Ramlow). He married Theresa Kasulke April 29, 1959. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2001. He worked in maintenance for the Village of Hartsburg, was on the Logan County Auxiliary Police Force, and was a volunteer firefighter in Hartsburg. He was also formerly employed ay Myers Industries for several years.
Thomas enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together. He loved collecting brass, going to the Illinois River, taking long drives, nature, and his dog Pug.
Surviving are his children: Tony Ray (Betty "Misty") Schmidt, Teresa "Dollie" (Scott) Heidbreder, Tina Coers, and Tim Schmidt; grandchildren: Nicole (Aaron) Folkman, Chris (Liddy) Coers, Mark (Kathleen) Haberland, Tabatha (Nick) Schmidt, Brandin (Samantha) Heidbreder, Brandee (Johnathan) Stalter, and Brock Heidbreder; 11 great grandchildren; long time companion Sue Seaman, and step sister Joyce (Gene) Conrady.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Thomas A. Schmidt Jr., and son in law Robert "Bub" Coers.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hartsburg Fire Department.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020