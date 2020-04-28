Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
620 Pulaski
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-2638
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Alvin Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Alvin Schmidt Obituary
Thomas Alvin Schmidt 1938 - 2020
Hartsburg, IL—Thomas Alvin Schmidt Sr., 82, of Hartsburg, passed away April 27, 2020 at his home.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Thomas was born January 15, 1938 in Lincoln, IL., the son of Alvin C. Schmidt and Louise (Ramlow). He married Theresa Kasulke April 29, 1959. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2001. He worked in maintenance for the Village of Hartsburg, was on the Logan County Auxiliary Police Force, and was a volunteer firefighter in Hartsburg. He was also formerly employed ay Myers Industries for several years.
Thomas enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together. He loved collecting brass, going to the Illinois River, taking long drives, nature, and his dog Pug.
Surviving are his children: Tony Ray (Betty "Misty") Schmidt, Teresa "Dollie" (Scott) Heidbreder, Tina Coers, and Tim Schmidt; grandchildren: Nicole (Aaron) Folkman, Chris (Liddy) Coers, Mark (Kathleen) Haberland, Tabatha (Nick) Schmidt, Brandin (Samantha) Heidbreder, Brandee (Johnathan) Stalter, and Brock Heidbreder; 11 great grandchildren; long time companion Sue Seaman, and step sister Joyce (Gene) Conrady.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Thomas A. Schmidt Jr., and son in law Robert "Bub" Coers.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hartsburg Fire Department.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -