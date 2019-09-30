|
Thomas Comstock 1928 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Thomas Willard Comstock, age 91, of Lincoln passed away on September 29, 2019 at Heritage Health, in Springfield.
He was born in Lincoln Illinois on March 2, 1928 to Willard and Agnes (Loomis) Comstock. He was the youngest of three children, with two older sisters, the late Margaret McCune and Marie Abbott. Tom graduated in 1942 from Lincoln Community High School where he met his future wife, Frances Mae (Langenbahn) Comstock. Tom served in the US Navy from 1946-48 then attended Millikin University, graduating in 1952. Tom and Frances were married in Lincoln on June 5, 1951 and had two daughters. The Comstocks are long-time members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
Tom worked at Central Illinois Light Company (now known as Ameren) for 38 years. He was an active members of many community and service organizations including Kiwanis, the Lincoln Community High School Board of Education, and the American Legion. He enjoyed watching sports including the Lincoln Railsplitters and the Chicago Cubs, loved playing golf with his friends and most of all spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved to care for his family.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Frances Comstock; two daughters, Joni (J. Vrazel) Comstock, Indianapolis, IN, Jane (Comstock) Chandler, Springfield, IL; two grandchildren: Jeff Chandler, Springfield, IL and Jenifer (Brian) Chandler Hornbeek of Jacksonville, IL; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A service for Thomas will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with Rev. Steven Goodwin officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made in Thomas' name to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019