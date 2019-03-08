|
|
Thomas R. Moos 1939 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Thomas R. Moos, age 79, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Springfield.
Thomas was born on August 31, 1939 in Lincoln, Illinois the son of Emil and Marie Ananias Moos.
He married Mary Ann Doucette – Moos in October of 1964 in Long Beach, California. She survives.
Thomas is also survived by a daughter, Tina (Randall) Sanderfield; two grandchildren, Megan Hull and Austin Sanderfield; one sister, Mary Ann Schonauer and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both parents; two sisters, Nellie Mae Koester and Norma Shanle; two brothers, Emil "Bud" Moos and William Moos.
Tom retired from the Illinois State Lottery as a data processor. He previously also lived in Orange County, California and Reno, Nevada.
He was an avid lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. He also loved bowling, which included competing in several leagues and tournaments. Above all, his greatest joy was his family especially his grandchildren, Megan and Austin.
Thomas served for the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is taking care of the Moos family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019