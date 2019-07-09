|
|
Thomas R. Thompson 1944 - 2019
Peoria, IL—Thomas Richard Thompson, 75, of Peoria passed away at 8:12 a.m. July 5, 2019 at his residence.
He was born February 6, 1944 in Lincoln, IL the son of Thomas and Eileen Harbert Thompson. He married Bonita Kay Grubbs on June 23, 1968. She preceded him in death on November 25, 2017.
Thomas is survived by one daughter, Annette (Douglas) Williams of Peoria; three grandchildren, Braden, Lydia, and Larissa Williams of Peoria; one sister, Doris Oltman of Lincoln, IL; one brother, David (Sue) Thompson of Lincoln, IL; one sister-in-law, Kay Thompson of Lincoln, IL; and his fiancé, Jeannie Curtis of Bartonville.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ed Thompson; and one sister, Joann Heidbreder.
Thomas was a machinist at Caterpillar until his retirement on January 1, 2011.
He was a member of Northwoods Community Church.
Thomas was an Air Force Veteran.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to service.
Memorials may be made to a fund for grandchildren's college or NRA.
To view Thomas's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from July 9 to July 11, 2019