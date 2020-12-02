Todd F. Brown 1957 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Todd F. Brown was called home by his Lord and Savior on November 26, 2020. He was 63. Welcoming Todd at the gates of heaven were his proud parents, John and Veronica Brown and his precious grandson, William Rees.
Visitation will be from 9-11 AM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 11AM. Burial will be in New Union Cemetery.
Todd graduated from Midlothian High School near Markham, Illinois where he grew up with his brothers, Mike and Devin. He pursued his passion for Jesus Christ at Lincoln Christian College. It was there he met his beloved wife, Pat White. They married in 1977 and together they built a family that he loved dearly.
Celebrating Todd's devout life with Pat are children Hilary (Skye) Bloemke, grandchildren Camille, Beau and Lauren; Justin (Cherish) Brown, grandchildren Austin, Connor and Isabella; Elizabeth (Jeremy) Rees, grandchildren Everett and Hank, also, nephew William (Carly) Gilmer and niece Emily (Chris) Tangen. All of his grandchildren will dearly miss their Papa.
Todd was a member of Holy Resurrection Church and loved his church family. His true passion in life was Jesus Christ and loving others. He had a successful career as a salesman with a second career as a surgical tech. Todd was a master of conversation and he loved talking with people. No one was a stranger to Todd Brown. Todd loved helping people and spent his retirement volunteering. He enjoyed professional sports, music, theater, planning fun adventures and playing with his grandkids.
God blessed Todd Brown and Todd Brown blessed everyone in the name of Jesus. May we strive to have the faith of Todd Brown so we too may hear "Well done good and faithful servant".
Memorial donations are asked to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.