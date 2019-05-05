|
Vaughn Craft 1927 - 2019
Atlanta, IL—Vaughn A. Craft, 91, of Atlanta, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:15 a.m. at the Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Quiram Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta with Rev. Carl Johnston officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Funks Grove Cemetery in rural McLean.
Vaughn was born on December 17, 1927 to Leola and Lou Vern Burke Craft in Clinton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Eugene L. Craft. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Vaughn graduated from the Atlanta High School in 1947, the University of Illinois Ag School in 1952, and then Illinois State University receiving a Masters Degree in Education. He was a special education teacher for 18 years in the state of Illinois.
He was a member of the Atlanta United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 341 where he served as Commander for three years, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a lifetime member of the American Rifle Association and Illinois Rifle Association.
Vaughn volunteered for the United States Army and honorably served in Japan and Korea as Second Lieutenant Tank Commander.
After retirement, Vaughn enjoyed gardening, growing trees, reading and learning, living in Atlanta, and his companionship with Tim Armstrong and many other friends.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 5 to May 7, 2019