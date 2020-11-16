Vernon C. Lockenour 1933 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Vernon C. Lockenour, 87, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 in his home.

Vernon was born on September 24, 1933, in Mason City, IL, the son of Charles N. and Ruth (Shay) Lockenour. Vernon married Nora Mae Lessen on February 14, 1960 in Hartsburg, IL. She preceded him in death on December 10, 2001. Vernon found love again and married Patricia Ritchhart Shay on June 7, 2003 in Lincoln, IL. She survives.

Vernon is also survived by his sons, David (Nannette) Lockenour of Lincoln, and Thomas (Kristan) Lockenour of Lincoln; his step-children, Teri (Steve) Schaefer of Clinton, DeeDee (Bill) Sanders of Athens, Mike (Brenda) Shay of Hudson, and Tim (Mary) Shay of Marysville, WA; his grandchildren, Leah and Rachel Lockenour, Megan Schaefer, Matthew (Tracie) Schaefer, Erika (Justin) Sipka, Chad Sanders, Natalie and Laura Shay, Ryan (Euojin) Shay, and Kevin Shay; his great-grandchildren, McKinleigh, Izayah, and Kaydee Sipka; Brock, Mallie, and Brandt Schaefer.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and two sisters.

Vernon proudly served his country in The United States Army and was blessed to be part of The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight where his step-granddaughter Megan Schaefer was his guardian on the flight.

A private family service and burial will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Hartsburg Union Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded by Lincoln American Legion Post #263.

Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. Memorial donations may be made in Vernon's name to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight or Safe Haven Hospice.



