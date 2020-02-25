|
Vicki L. White 1973 - 2020
Beason, IL—Vicki L. White, 46, of Beason, joined the angels in heaven at her home at 9:08 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.
Funeral Services for Vicki will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Mr. Maurice Stribling will officiate. Burial will follow at Keyes Cemetery in Beason.
Victoria Lynn Gale was born May 3, 1973, in Kewanee, the daughter of Daniel and Suzie Hulstrom Gale. She was united in marriage with Jason D. White on November 17, 2001. He survives.
Vicki is also survived by their children: Oliver D. and William S. White; one brother: Jeff Gale; and one sister: Paula (Nick) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Vicki was a 1991 graduate of Toulon-LaFayette High School and a 1993 graduate of Black Hawk College - East. She had worked at Big R in Lincoln for 23 years. She was the Animal Health Manager. Vicki was an assistant leader of the Beason Ag 4-H Club and a member of the Land of Lincoln Antique Tractor and Engine Club.
Vicki enjoyed gardening and baking cookies and cakes for other people, along with working with horses, sheep, and dogs. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her boys -- fishing and watching Oliver show his sheep.
Memorials may be made to the family for an education fund for Oliver and William.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020