Virginia Bright 1917 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Virginia Bright, 102, of Lincoln went to be with the Lord on
Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born November 7, 1917,
the daughter of Carl E. and Ruby L. (Lyerla) Carriker in rural
Irving, Illinois. Her father lost his life in the service of his country
when she was an infant and her mother preceded her in death
many years later. She was raised by her mother in the home of
her maternal grandparents, Edward (Doc) and Nancy Lyerla of
rural Irving. She attended school in Irving, completing all grades
in the school and graduating from Hilltop High School in
Hillsboro, Illinois in 1935. She continued her studies at Illinois
State Normal University, graduating in 1939, and she taught 5th
and 6th grades at the Irving School during the 1939-40 school
year. She met her future husband, Walter Bright, at a dance while
she was a student at ISNU and they were married on Sunday, June
23, 1940 at the Irving Christian Church. He preceded her in death
2001 after more than 60 years of marriage.
During World War II she taught Morse Code at Scott Field, but
most of her life was spent as a homemaker. Following the war,
she and her family lived briefly in Belleville and later in
Bloomington, Illinois. Her husband then resumed his career as a
high school science teacher, teaching 5 years at Fisher High
School and 18 years at Princeton High School. Following
retirement, she and her husband moved to Lincoln, Illinois to be
closer to their daughters.
In recent years she struggled with severely diminished vision, but
she had a very agile mind and loved the challenge of word
puzzles, continuing to work crosswords with the help of her
daughters until the very end of her life. She also loved music,
enjoyed reading before her vision failed, volunteered in the White
Cross program at First Baptist Church of Princeton, Illinois, and
was an avid golfer until the age of 79, when she became the
full-time caretaker for her husband, who was in poor health. She
was a woman of deep spiritual faith and placed her trust in her
Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. She was the oldest living member of
her family and of First Baptist Church of Lincoln, and an
inspiration to all who knew her.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Helene (Jerry) Bales of
Lincoln and Peggy (Rick, deceased) Weinberg of Champaign; 4
grandchildren, Patrick (Melora) Bales of Peotone, Jeremy Bales of
Lincoln, Brent (Rachel) Weinberg of Peach Tree Corners, Georgia,
and Lindsay (Brian) Buchalski of Bolingbrook; 6
great-grandchildren, Dylan Bales of Peotone, Grace, Samuel, Eve,
and Anna Weinberg, all of Peach Tree Corners, Georgia, Jordan
and Chase Buchalski of Bolingbrook. She is also survived by her
beloved cousin Nancy Spinner of Hillsboro.
Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln (101
Broadway) at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 11 with the
memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in
Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lincoln, which
was a source of great comfort and support. The family wishes to
express its gratitude to Rev. Ray Pepple and George Shaub for
their frequent visits, faithfulness and and administration of Holy
Communion. A heartfelt thank you also to the patient and caring
staff of Timber Creek Village, which was her home for the last 5
years of her life.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020