|
|
Virginia "Carol" Farmer 1944 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Virginia "Carol" Farmer, 74, of Lincoln, passed away June 28, 2019 at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 9AM until 11 AM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Brad Curtis officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Williamsville
Carol was born November 2, 1944 in Decatur, IL., the daughter of William and Nancy (Hunter) Trail . She married Larry Farmer on June 2, 1962. Mrs. Farmer ran an in home daycare for more than 30 years. She volunteered for the Logan County Genealogy and Historical Society, was a member of the Lincoln Women's Club, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an avid Elvis fan.
Surviving are her husband Larry Farmer; children: Sheri (Bradley) Price, Douglas Farmer, and Trisha (Patrick) Tibbs; grandchildren: Justin Price, Kaylyn Stout, Alaina Tibbs, Alyssa Tibbs, and Devin Tibbs; great grandchildren Landon Stout and Karter Stout; brother Mike Trail; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, step mother Helen Trail, infant son Chadrick William Farmer, sister Rosalie Payne, brother Terry Trail, and step sister Linda Forgas.
Memorial donations may be made to the and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from July 1 to July 3, 2019