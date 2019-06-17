|
|
Vivian I. Bree 1916 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Vivian Ilene Bree, age 102, of Lincoln, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on June 16, 2019 at the Christian Village in Lincoln, IL. She was born to Edward Jumper and Fannye Morford (Jumper) on September 24, 1916 in Griswold, IA. She married Clarence Bree in 1935 in the San Jose United Methodist Church Parsonage.
Vivian is survived by her children, Bernard (Bernie) Bree of San Jose, Bill (Pat) Bree of Lincoln, and Donna (David) Garczynski of Rogers, MN, grandchildren, Kathy Miller of Mason City, Karen Renken of Mason City, Kay Appell of Pekin, Kelly Bree Owens of Mason City, Scott Bree of San Jose, Ingrid Martin of San Jose, Douglas Bree of Houston, TX, Debra Bree Gay of St. Charles, IL, Christopher Garczynski of Anoka, MN, Sarah Garczynski of Cross Lake, MN, and Laura Villaverde of Clearwater, MN. She is also survived by 19 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, son, Robert Bree, and great grandson, Matt Bree.
Vivian was a member of the San Jose United Methodist Church. She was a very active member of the United Methodist Women's Club and Home Extension. In her free time, she enjoyed antiques and gardening flowers.
A funeral service for Vivian will be held at the San Jose United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019. Pastor Charlie McDonald will officiate. Visitation will be held at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Interment will be held at Hartsburg Cemetery.
Memorials in honor of Vivian may be made to the San Jose United Methodist Church.
Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 17 to June 19, 2019