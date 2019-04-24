Wanda L. Haberland 1930 - 2019

Lincon, IL—Wanda L. Haberland, 89, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Generations in Lincoln, IL.

Wanda was born on March 27, 1930, in Lincoln, IL; the daughter of Roy and Mildred (Reynolds) DeFrees. She married John Haberland on November 29, 1947, in Emden, IL. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1992.

Wanda is survived by her son, Darren (Judy) Haberland of Emden,IL;and daughter, Christy (Raymond) Armstrong of Mclean, IL; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two infant children; one sister, Betty Ann Dews; one brother, Raymond "Butch" DeFrees; and one great-grandchild, Jonathan Danielson.

Wanda was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Emden, the President of Toastmaster of Lincoln for 15 years, and was also a leader in 4-H. Many will remember her for running the Midway Cafe for 15 years.

Services for Wanda will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Emden with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. An evening visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Burial will follow the services at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln. Memorial donations may be made in Wanda's name to The Emden Fire and Rescue Squad. Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019