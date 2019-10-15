|
Wilbur W. Ruwe 1918 - 2019
Decatur, IL—Wilbur W. Ruwe, 100, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Primrose, Decatur, IL.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the church. Burial will be in Keys Cemetery, Beason, IL. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
Wilbur was born December 14, 1918, in Beason, IL, son of Fred and Tillie (Hoffert) Ruwe. He married Lois Mae Hassebrock December 12, 1943, in Lincoln, IL.
Wilbur was a U.S. Army Air Corp veteran serving in WWII. He was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Decatur, and a former member and elder of Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln, member of the Beason Chestnut Park District and the Logan County Farm Bureau, and a former school board member in Beason. Wilbur farmed all of his life and was a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, travel, pinochle, and square dancing.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Lois; children: Alan Ruwe of Maroa, IL, Carol (Steve) Goebel of Shelbyville, IL, Cathy (John) Anderson of Mt. Zion, IL, and Aldon (Susan) Ruwe of Argenta, IL, 12 grandchildren: Chad (Beth) Ruwe, Brad (Lori) Ruwe, Ryan (Elaine) Ruwe, Todd (Julie) Goebel, Drew (Amanda) Goebel, Greg (Maria) Goebel, Cally Anderson, Casey Anderson, Cyle (Shannon) Anderson, Amy Ruwe, Alexander (Hannah) Ruwe, and Allison Ruwe; 22 great-grandchildren; and nephew: George Ruwe.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edward Ruwe and wife Mary.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019