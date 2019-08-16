|
Willard Emmons 1931 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Willard Emmons, 88, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Clara's Manor, Lincoln, IL.
Willard was born on February 23, 1931 in Lincoln, IL; the son of Wayne and Sophia (Shaub) Emmons. He married Betty Ann Keith on February 22, 1958 in Mason City, IL.
Willard is survived by his wife Betty, sister Martha Louise Cobb of Lincoln, IL; many nieces and nephews;and his long-time companion Cody his dog.
He was preceded in death by his parents,sister Evelyn Sisk and brother Donald Emmons.
Willard was a Korean War Veteran and proudly served in the United States Army from 1951-1954 and had the opportunity to take the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. He was a member of the Christian Church in Lincoln.Willard worked at Cutler Hammer and retired after 33 years of service.
Services for Willard will be held at1:00 p.m. Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln with Ron Otto officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow the services at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln, Illinois. Memorial donations may be made in Willard's name to the Humane Society of Logan County or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019