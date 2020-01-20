The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Resources
More Obituaries for William Berger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Berger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Berger Obituary
William Berger 1927 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—William Berger, 92, of Lincoln passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Clara's Manor, Lincoln IL.
William was born on November 23, 1927 in Logan County, IL; the son of Edward A. and Elsie Fay (Comstock) Berger. He married Darlene Decker on May 23, 1954 in Lincoln, IL, She survives.
William is also survived by his children, Gail Annette Reeder, Rodney William Berger, and Douglas Wayne (Jayne) Berger; his grandchildren, Abigail (Matt) Light, Emily (Bobby) Jackson, Elizabeth (RC) Schmidgall, Anna (Graham) Berger-Carey, and Jacob William (Jessica) Berger; his nine great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, and three foster great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Edward, Willard, Carl, Paul, Leo, and his infant brother, Ken; his sister, Ruth; and his son-in-law, Terry.
William proudly served his country in The US Army during The Korean War. He was a longtime member of Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln, IL. William enjoyed being outdoors and spending time out on the boat fishing. He was very good at fixing things and had a passion for all things racing, especially NASCAR.
A memorial service for William will be held at 1:00pm, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William's name to Harvest of Talents or Lincoln Christian Church. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Download Now