William Berger 1927 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—William Berger, 92, of Lincoln passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Clara's Manor, Lincoln IL.
William was born on November 23, 1927 in Logan County, IL; the son of Edward A. and Elsie Fay (Comstock) Berger. He married Darlene Decker on May 23, 1954 in Lincoln, IL, She survives.
William is also survived by his children, Gail Annette Reeder, Rodney William Berger, and Douglas Wayne (Jayne) Berger; his grandchildren, Abigail (Matt) Light, Emily (Bobby) Jackson, Elizabeth (RC) Schmidgall, Anna (Graham) Berger-Carey, and Jacob William (Jessica) Berger; his nine great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, and three foster great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Edward, Willard, Carl, Paul, Leo, and his infant brother, Ken; his sister, Ruth; and his son-in-law, Terry.
William proudly served his country in The US Army during The Korean War. He was a longtime member of Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln, IL. William enjoyed being outdoors and spending time out on the boat fishing. He was very good at fixing things and had a passion for all things racing, especially NASCAR.
A memorial service for William will be held at 1:00pm, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William's name to Harvest of Talents or Lincoln Christian Church. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020