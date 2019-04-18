The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Parker


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William D. Parker Obituary
William D. Parker 1943 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—William D. Parker, 75, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Clara's Manor, Lincoln IL.
William was born on July 21, 1943, in Lincoln, IL, the son of James and Harriet (Trowbridge) Parker. He married Gloria Charron on December 30, 1987, in Lincoln, IL. She survives him in Lincoln after 49 years of dedicated companionship.
William is also survived by his children, Brett Charron-Parker, and Brad Parker; his brothers, James (Rosemary) Parker, Ronald (Linda) Parker, and Charlie Parker; and his sisters, Janice Parker, and Ann (Denny) Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Sandra.
William was an avid bow hunter, sportsman, and outdoorsman; he enjoyed the peace and tranquility of being at one with nature. William also had a passion for driving; he found joy in driving around Lincoln, in his little red car. There was never a destination in mind when he drove around town, but he would often find himself driving past all the homes of his family and friends.
A memorial gathering for William will take place from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Memorial donations may be made in William's name to The .
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Download Now