William D. Parker 1943 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—William D. Parker, 75, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Clara's Manor, Lincoln IL.

William was born on July 21, 1943, in Lincoln, IL, the son of James and Harriet (Trowbridge) Parker. He married Gloria Charron on December 30, 1987, in Lincoln, IL. She survives him in Lincoln after 49 years of dedicated companionship.

William is also survived by his children, Brett Charron-Parker, and Brad Parker; his brothers, James (Rosemary) Parker, Ronald (Linda) Parker, and Charlie Parker; and his sisters, Janice Parker, and Ann (Denny) Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Sandra.

William was an avid bow hunter, sportsman, and outdoorsman; he enjoyed the peace and tranquility of being at one with nature. William also had a passion for driving; he found joy in driving around Lincoln, in his little red car. There was never a destination in mind when he drove around town, but he would often find himself driving past all the homes of his family and friends.

A memorial gathering for William will take place from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Memorial donations may be made in William's name to The . Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019