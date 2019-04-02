Home

More Obituaries for William Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Becker


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William E. Becker Obituary
William E. Becker 1961 - 2019
Greenview, IL—William E. Becker, of Greenview, IL, passed away on April 1, 2019, in Lincoln, IL. He was born September 21, 1961, to Thomas and Maxine Becker in Lincoln, IL. William is survived by his father, Thomas Becker; children Kandace Contreras (Pablo) and Alexis Becker; brothers, David Becker (Alberta) and John Becker; sister, Barbara Kindred (Darwin) grandchildren, Aiden and Mateo; as well as several nieces and nephews. William is preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Becker.
A celebration of life will be held at the Middletown Presbyterian Church in Middletown, IL, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at Camp Butler in Springfield IL at a later date.
Please visit hurleyfh.com to leave online condolences and share memories.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
