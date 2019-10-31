|
William E. "Bill" Langley 1934 - 2019
Decatur, IL—William E. "Bill" Langley, 85, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 1, at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Union Cemetery, Lincoln, IL.
Bill was born June 8, 1934, in Lincoln, IL, son of Emmitt and Helen (Burcham) Langley. He married Norma Merreighn on February 24, 1957, in Lincoln.
Bill was a U.S. Army veteran from 1953-1956, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. He attended G.T. Church and was a member of the Toastmasters Club. Bill worked at Stetson China Company in Lincoln, later at P.P.G. in Mt. Zion, and then worked in his own upholstery shop for over 50 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and camping. Bill was an avid Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan, and was formally a drag racer in Peoria.
Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Norma of Decatur; daughter, Lori Cox of Decatur; son, Tony (Carrie) Langley of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Nathan Langley, Brittiny Brubeck, Lacey Langley; and step-great-granddaughter, Lexie Gifford. He also mentored and was "the Dad that many people didn't have."
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Tim Langley and grandson, USMC Private Johnnie Gifford.
