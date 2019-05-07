|
|
William Elsberry 2019
Hopedale, IL—William "Bill" Elsberry, 79, of Hopedale, passed away at 10:45 am Monday May 6, 2019 at Hopedale Hospital.
He was born August 23, 1939 to Joseph Arthur and Wilma Smith Elsberry. He married Fanny Sutter Carter on October 23, 1987 in Atlanta and she survives.
Also surviving are one sister, Mary Blankenship; his nieces and nephews, Ken (Cathy) Breeden, Cindy Ramirez, Cathy (Steve) Burberry, David (Melanie) Blankenship, Randy Elsberry and Roger Coleman; many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Rhoda Breeden, Rita Patton, Sherry Elsberry, Ruth Bentzinger, Kay Elsberry; two brothers, Joe and John Elsberry.
Bill graduated from Hartsburg Emden High school. He worked at Rohlfs Implement for 40 years. He drove Team Thrust for Nations Crusade bus all over the United States for several years. He taught mechanic classes for young kids and volunteered for several years with Hopedale Nursing Home bus trips.
He loved people, volunteer work and anything with the bible.
Cremation has been accorded. A private family graveside will be at Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale. Pastor Frank Brozenec will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Hopedale Medical Complex.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 7 to May 9, 2019