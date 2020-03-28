|
|
William G. "Pudge" Koehler 1940 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—William G. "Pudge" Koehler, 79, of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at HSHS Saint John's Hospital in Springfield.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Cremation Rites have been accorded.
William G. Koehler was born on May 5, 1940, in Lake Fork, Illinois, the son of William Andrew and Bessie Golda Sherwood Koehler.
He is survived by his daughter: Sandy (Roger) Wycoff, one son: Dennis A. Koehler, six grandchildren: Adam (Tiffany Vincent) Koehler, Sara (Jerome) Powell, Benjamin Wycoff, Chelsea Wycoff, Amanda Clark, and Laura Clark., and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.
Pudge graduated from the Mt. Pulaski High School in 1958. He was an avid fisherman and Chicago Bears fan. He loved to travel and would help anyone in need.
Memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020