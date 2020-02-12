|
|
Willis D. Adams 1946 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Willis D. Adams, 73, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 2:50 p.m. at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Funeral Services for Mr. Adams will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church in Lincoln. Rev. Jeffrey G. Laible will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lincoln.
Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Willis Dean Adams was born June 5, 1946, in Liberty, Kentucky, the son of Kenneth J. and Dorothy P. Bryant Adams. He was united in marriage with Laura J. Hedrick on April 18, 1987. She preceded him in death July 30, 2018.
Willis is survived by their children: Debbie (Tom) Hubner, Jon Adams, Michelle Adams, Mike (Angie) Hedrick, and Melissa (Jeff) Gaither; his father, Ken Adams; one brother, Larry (Nelia) Adams; and two sisters: Shirley (Herschel Hill) Pesnell and Judy (Bill) St. Croix; 16 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife and his mother.
Willis was a member of the Railsplitter Antique Car Club, Lincoln Sportsman's Club, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He had worked at the Mel-o-Cream donut shop and the Saint-Gobain Bottle Factory.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Logan County.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020