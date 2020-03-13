Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan SNEDDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan John SNEDDON

Notice Condolences

Alan John SNEDDON Notice
SNEDDON Alan John (Linlithgow)
After a long illness, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Alan, aged 59 years, beloved husband of Tracy and a much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, March 19, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, for those who wish to donate.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -