SNEDDON Alan John (Linlithgow)
After a long illness, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Alan, aged 59 years, beloved husband of Tracy and a much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, March 19, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, for those who wish to donate.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020