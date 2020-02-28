|
ROONEY Alan Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on February 18, 2020. Alan David Rooney (Moe), beloved husband of Jean Brooks, devoted father of Lindsay and Alan, father-in-law of Stuart and Michelle, adoring grandad of Imogen, Poppy, Olly and Elsie and loving brother of Marjorie.
Beyond the clouds, look for the rainbow.
The day you left and gained your wings,
Our hearts just broke in two.
We wish you could have stayed with us,
But Heaven needed you.
We know we cannot bring you back,
Although we wish it every day.
But a piece of us went with you,
The day you went away.
Forever in our hearts, dad. Lindsay, Stuart, Alan and Michelle xx.
At night when we look to the skies,
And see a twinkling star that sparkles brighter than the rest,
We know that's where you are.
Love you granda, Moe. From Imogen, Olly, Poppy and Elsie xx.
Fond memories. Anne Carr x.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020