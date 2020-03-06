|
ROONEY Alan The family of the late Alan Rooney (Moe), wish to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received at this very sad time. Thanks to Rev Stuart Murdoch for conducting the lovely service, Ross Fraser for his professionalism, Linda Catherall and the team at Fisons for catering. Special thanks are extended to Moe's good pals who were always there for him.
A special thank you to Strathcarron Hospice, in which the retiral collection raised £1258.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020