OSTACCHINI Alberto "Bert" Dorothy, Antonio and Jessica would like to thank family and friends for the flowers, cards and kind words of support received at this sad time. Special thanks to Father Andrew Forrest for his comforting Service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for the efficient and caring funeral arrangements and The Corbie Inn for the catering.
We would also like to thank the many friends and neighbours who lined the route to pay their respects to Bert on his final journey.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020