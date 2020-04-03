Home

Alex The family of the late Alex McLardy wish to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy and cards received at this very sad time. Thanks to Strathcarron Hospice and Richmond Practice for their expert care, thanks also to Rev Amanda McQuarrie for the comforting Service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professionalism and support guiding us through the unprecedented circumstances and special thanks to neighbours for their mark of respect on the day of the funeral. A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020
