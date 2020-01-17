|
O'NEILL Alex The family of the late Alex O'Neill give heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Special thanks to the staff on Ward A22 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their dedicated care, Rev Amanda MacQuarrie for her comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the funeral arrangements, The Corbie Inn for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020