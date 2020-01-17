|
SNEDDEN Alexandria (Linlithgow)
Peacefully, at Linlithgow Care Home, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, Alexandria (Lexie), aged 87 years. Beloved wife of Tom, much loved mother of Alan and Linda and a loving grandmother to Jennifer, Craig, Joanne and Sarah. Funeral service will be held at St Ninian's Craigmailen Church, Linlithgow, on Thursday, January 23, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome.
A private cremation will be held at a later date. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral collection at the church in aid of Linlithgow Care Home Comfort Fund, for those who wish to donate.
