KENNEDY Annie At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on August 8, 2020, Annie (née Maguire), in her 90th year and retired Health Visitor, beloved wife of the late John, step-mother of Carmel and the late Anne also a devoted auntie who will be sadly missed by all the family. A private service will be held due to current restrictions, however, you are invited to view the service via live stream webcast. For details please visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020
