Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Bo'ness)
Bridgeness Road
Bo'ness, West Lothian EH51 9SH
01506 822159
Avril GARDNER

Notice

Avril GARDNER Notice
GARDNER Avril The family of the late Avril Gardner wish to thank everyone who conveyed their condolences at this sad time. Special thanks to Peter Macdonald for conducting a lovely service, Mark at Thomas Cuthell and sons for taking care of the funeral arrangements with compassion, Ann and Ellen at Kinneil Bowling Club, Linda Hunter for providing the catering and to all who paid their last respects to Avril, at the parlour and cemetery.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
