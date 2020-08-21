|
|
|
HIGGINS Barrie After a short illness on August 15, 2020, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Barrie, aged 66 years, loving husband of Beatrice (Beatty), beloved dad of Fran and the late Tom, father-in-law of Jing, doting grandpa/yeye to Lynya, Tyler, Emily and Jude, dearly loved brother of Jeanette, sadly missed uncle and great-uncle and a loyal friend to many. A private service will be held due to current restrictions, however, you are invited to view the service via Live Stream Webcast. For details please visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020