Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barrie HIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrie HIGGINS

Notice Condolences

Barrie HIGGINS Notice
HIGGINS Barrie After a short illness on August 15, 2020, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Barrie, aged 66 years, loving husband of Beatrice (Beatty), beloved dad of Fran and the late Tom, father-in-law of Jing, doting grandpa/yeye to Lynya, Tyler, Emily and Jude, dearly loved brother of Jeanette, sadly missed uncle and great-uncle and a loyal friend to many. A private service will be held due to current restrictions, however, you are invited to view the service via Live Stream Webcast. For details please visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -