BROWN Bill Peacefully, at his home in Bo'ness, on June 2, 2020, Bill, aged 74 years (retired Rector of Bo'ness Academy and latterly Maths Teacher at St Mungo's High School), beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of Richard and Colin, also a dear father-in-law and grandpa, who will be sadly missed by all the family. A private cremation will be held,
however, a Memorial Mass and celebration of Bill's life will be held when permitted.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 5, 2020
