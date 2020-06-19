|
|
|
BROWN Bill Jean and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Grateful thanks are extended for the care and compassion given to Bill over the past 4 years by the doctors and nurses at The Richmond Practice, the Oncology Department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, the Hospice at Home nurses along with others from Strathcarron, the carers from ION and the teams at REACH and JLES. Thanks also to Father Forrest (assisted by Callum Timms) for his comforting service, Paul and his team at Thomas Cuthell & Sons and to all the neighbours, ex-colleauges and friends who lined the streets to pay their respects to Bill around Pine Green and St Mary's Church as we travelled to Falkirk Crematorium.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 19, 2020