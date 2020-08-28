Home

STEWART Bill Peacefully, at Linlithgow Care Home, on Friday, August 21, 2020, William David Stewart (Bill), aged 92 years and formerly of Bo'ness, much loved and loving husband of the late Aileen, father of Susan, Barbara and Marion, father-in-law of John and Drew, grandpa to Christine, Ian, Robert and Jack and great-grandpa to Madison and Harper. Thanks to all who cared for Bill over the years. For funeral details please visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020
